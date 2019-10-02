NAACP sponsoring community discussion on the importance of 1619, the year Africans were brought to North America

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 1619 is an important moment in the history of African Americans.
It was the de-facto beginning of slavery in North America.
The NAACP is presenting a community discussion in October 2019 on the topic.
Paul Hill is a civic leader, social activist and author. He’s serving on that panel sponsored by the NAACP, Cleveland Branch on the importance and impacts of what started way back in 1619.
“And one of the things we want to make our young people aware of is the significance of 1619 and those 20 Angolans. A lot of people don’t realize that 32-percent of the ancestry of African Americans in this country today came from that area of Angola.”
Danielle Sydnor was elected president in February of 2019 as the next generation of leadership of the local branch of the Cleveland NAACP. She’s young, a mother and excited about assuming the role at the head of the more than 100 year-old civil rights Cleveland organization.
“That legacy of advocacy, rising up from individuals is what we still stand on today. So when we see things happening in the community what we try and help the community understand is if we band together and use our collective voice we can be the change we want to see.”
