Northeast Ohio Weather: Close to a record high again today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The record high today in Cleveland is 86 degrees and we will be around that number this afternoon. It remains humid. I have clouds on the increase across northern Ohio. There is a cold front forecast to drop in from the north this afternoon. We will see some showers right behind it later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop behind the front into the 70′s. I have us cooler tonight as most areas fall to around 60 degrees.