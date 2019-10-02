Ohio universities continue to grapple with rape, sexual assault and theft cases on their campuses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A burning question on any parent’s mind, “How safe is your child’s college campus?”
19 News sorted through the annual report on crime statistics.
With nearly 41,000 students on its main campus, Kent State University saw a rise in the number of crimes from 2017 to 2018.
Sex offenses and forcible rape went up from 11 cases to 15.
Rape in residence halls moved from 11 cases to 13.
Fondling in residence halls went from zero cases to six.
Stalking in residence halls rose from 3 cases to 8.
Dating violence in residence halls climbed from six cases. to 11.
Cleveland State University is situated in a small section of downtown Cleveland with more than 17,000 students on its main campus. In 2018, there were four rape cases, three stalking cases, four dating violence cases, including one on public property, and three car thefts.
At nearby Case Western Reserve University, which has a more spread out campus, there are more than 5,000 students. Three rape cases were reported: three fondling, three dating violence, three stalking, and three motor vehicle thefts.
The biggest campus in the state, Ohio State University, has more than 66,000 students on its main campus. In 2018, 93 rapes were reported including 80 in residence hall, 992 fondling cases, 35 dating violence cases including 26 in residence facilities, 11 motor vehicle thefts, and 95 burglaries.
