Vermilion police need help finding suspect accused of sexually assaulting female victim

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators said the incident took place in the 300 block of Cummings Road between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
According to the police log, the victim said the suspect was wearing a black shirt, jeans, a black hat, and a ski mask.
The female was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Additional details are limited at this time, but police urge residents who may have witnessed any suspicious activity at that time to call detectives at 440-967-6116.
More details are expected to be released by police later on Wednesday.
