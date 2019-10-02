Reward expected to be offered in case of quadruple homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police along with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County Inc. plan to announce reward monies offered in the East. 144th Street Quadruple
Det. David Gallagher with the Cleveland Division of Police, Public Affairs, issued a press release stating that law enforcement will provide an update Wednesday at noon at the Justice Center.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified four people who were found dead in an abandoned home on Cleveland’s Eastside on September 23.
Police were alerted to the home after a strong odor alarmed neighbors.
Four decomposing bodies were found in the attic of an abandoned home on East 144th Street, in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
DeJuan Willis, 30, Christopher Monroe, 23, Jazmyne Lawson, 18, and Aiyanna Quitman, 19, were identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
