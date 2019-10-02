Suspected ‘Heartless Felons’ gang member, who’s also a sex offender, now wanted on murder charges

Cordell Powell wanted for an August murder on the west side.

Cordell Powell is a convicted sex offender, wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on murder charges. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, along with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, are hoping the public can help with the arrest of 29-year-old Cordell Powell who’s wanted for murder.

Powell was indicted in September for the Aug. 2 murder of Kellen May who was shot in the back near Denison Avenue and West 97th Street.

Powell was already a convicted sex offender on a previous case, and now faces a total of eight new charges ranging from aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felony assault.

According to the Sheriff’s Department Powell may be a member of the Heartless Felons gang.

Here are the other two suspects featured on Wanted Wednesday this week:

19-year-old Cecil Pruitt III is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on multiple robbery charges.
19-year-old Cecil Pruitt III is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on multiple robbery charges. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
59-year-old Kevin Fields is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department aggravated robbery charges.
59-year-old Kevin Fields is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department aggravated robbery charges. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

