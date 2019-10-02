Suspected ‘Heartless Felons’ gang member, who’s also a sex offender, now wanted on murder charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, along with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, are hoping the public can help with the arrest of 29-year-old Cordell Powell who’s wanted for murder.
Powell was indicted in September for the Aug. 2 murder of Kellen May who was shot in the back near Denison Avenue and West 97th Street.
Powell was featured on this week’s Wanted Wednesday on Cleveland 19.
Powell was already a convicted sex offender on a previous case, and now faces a total of eight new charges ranging from aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felony assault.
According to the Sheriff’s Department Powell may be a member of the Heartless Felons gang.
Here are the other two suspects featured on Wanted Wednesday this week:
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppersto feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.