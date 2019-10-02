Take a look inside Amazon’s new fulfillment center in North Randall

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon’s fulfillment center has been open in North Randall since September 2018.
On Wednesday, 19 News got a look inside how the online giant packs, labels and ships your orders.
North Randall Mayor David Smith spoke about the economic impact Amazon has had on the area since it opened last year.
“It was a few years ago that I came into office, 2003, and it was terrible here. It was to the point where we were told to give up, don’t try, and what are you trying to do?“
Smith says Amazon has changed things.
“Adversity builds character," said Smith.
The 855,000-square-foot facility employs 2,000 people full-time at the fulfillment center, and also uses robotics technology to keep orders moving.
Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, when asked about the millions of dollars in tax credits Amazon receives for their job creation efforts, says it’s worth it.
“The jobs of the future are technology, and to say to them, ‘We want to give you a chance.’ The cost is for a greater to do nothing then it is to make sure they have a chance," said Fudge.
Amazon has several other facilities in Ohio, including fulfillment centers in Euclid and in Twinsburg.
