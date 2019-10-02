‘Teal Pumpkin Map’ shows which homes hand out allergen-free Halloween treats

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A health project with kids’ food allergies in mind is making sure almost everybody can enjoy Halloween trick-or-treating.
Food Allergy Research and Education launched the “Teal Pumpkin Map,” which shows a layout of homes that offer Halloween treats like toys or glow sticks.
Residents may also leave teal pumpkins in front of their doors to signal that they are offering inclusive items safe for all trick-or-treaters.
Visit the Teal Pumpkin Map to add your home if you intend on handing out treats that are safe for everyone on Halloween.
