Tickets now on sale for Cuyahoga Polar Express ride

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -All aboard The Cuyahoga Polar Express Train Ride!
Tickets are now on sale for the nostalgic trip.
For those interested in the holiday movie inspired train ride, follow this link to order tickets.
Families can choose from one of six different seating options, including coach, deluxe, executive, premium, first-class, and upper dome.
Tickets range from $48 to $98.
The Polar Express train ride is inspired by the holiday movie and allows families to take a trip to the North Pole while enjoying snacks such as hot chocolate and cookies while they listen to a reading of the Polar Express.
One train will depart at 7 p.m. in Akron on 27 Ridge Street. The other train will depart at 7:15 p.m. in Independence on 7900 Old Rockside Road.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.