Twinsburg community planning fundraiser for 4 victims of deadly wrong way crash on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been two months, but the pain is still very real.
A drunk driver heading the wrong way on I-90, slammed into a car with four people inside.
Only two of them survived.
For the first time, we’re seeing all of their faces together.
The tragedy on I-90 continues to weigh heavy on Stephanie Strickland’s heart.
“All these kids were best friends,” she said.
Daysha, Courtney, Cidney and Max were all headed home from a day at Cedar Point when police say a drunken driver got on the highway going the wrong way and hit them.
Cidney and Max died at the scene on Aug. 4.
Courtney’s mother works for Stephanie Strickland at Sassy’s Bar and Grille in Twinsburg.
The raw details of her daughter’s recovery are hard to hear.
“Her daughter was almost severed in half,” Strickland said. “I mean- not to be- I just don’t know how to say it other than that.”
Doctors say it’s a miracle Courtney survived.
Her mother tells 19 News Courtney is in an assisted living facility tonight after several surgeries.
Daysha was also severely injured.
Strickland says she was told that thankfully she too is recovering well.
Strickland’s other employees are helping her organize a big fundraiser for the families of the victims.
Scott Sekerak says, “It’s the right thing to do. People need help all the time.”
“I know they need money, but they also need emotional support from the community,” Matt Metzger said.
""I can’t even get the words out there for the parents that lost their kids," Strickland said as tears began to fill her eyes. “Just, we’re trying to make a good thing of it, as much good as we can.”
Strickland says donations have come in to offer people who attend the fundraiser discounts on ride share fares.
People have also donated generators, a stage, a porta-potty and other raffle basket items.
The eight bands scheduled to play are donating their time.
“Everybody’s just kind of reaching out seeing what they can do, doing their part,” Sekerak said.
Tickets to Sunday’s event are $25.
The money raised will be split between the four families.
