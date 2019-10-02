Westlake police charge Spectrum Cable employee in fatal pedestrian accident

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Spectrum Cable employee is now charged in the fatal accident that killed a 72-year-old woman visiting from Oakland, Calif.
According to Westlake police, Tyler May, of Vermilion, struck and killed Rita Louise Vargo on Dec. 19, 2018.
Vargo, who was in town for the holidays, was walking in the area of Hamlet Drive and Detroit Avenue when she was struck.
Good Samaritans and Westlake police and firefighters attempted life saving measures at the scene.
May is now charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield to the right of way to a pedestrian.
He faces up to nine months in jail if convicted.
