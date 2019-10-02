‘Whale Wall’ in Cleveland getting a fresh coat of paint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The iconic mural of whales, seen by motorists on Interstate 90, is getting some much needed freshening up after enduring harsh Northeast Ohio winters.
The huge whale mural painted on the Cleveland Public Power building is being freshened up by artist Robert Wyland.
Wyland painted “Song of Whales." The 300 feet, 108 foot tall mural was dedicated by former Cleveland Mayor Michael White on Oct. 9, 1997.
The mural at 5251 North Marginal Road was No. 75 out of 100 done by artist and marine resource conservation advocate Robert Wyland.
Completed in 1997, the Whale Wall was an immediate landmark.
While the mural may seem out of place, after all Lake Erie is a fresh water lake, the painting made Cleveland part of something much larger.
The Wyland Walls project featured 100 murals, all finished in 2008.
They are on five continents, in 17 countries and 79 cities around the world.
The mural project was done to bring attention to The Wyland Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting, protecting, and preserving the world’s ocean, waterways, and marine life. The foundation encourages environmental awareness through education programs, public arts projects and community events.
Wyland’s 100th and final Monumental Marine Life Mural, Hands Across the Oceans, a 24,000-square-foot, half-mile-long series of canvas murals with student artists from 110 countries, was displayed in October 2008 at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and honored by the National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution, White House Council on Environmental Quality, and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
