Akron Police looking for suspect who mugged woman, fled with purse (video)

Help APD Identify Robbery Suspect (#19-021942). On September 25, 2019, around 8 p.m., the victim entered the Subway at 1686 W. Market St. As the victim was inside ordering food, the suspect arrived and waited at the exit. As the victim exited the restaurant, the suspect approached her from behind and attacked her. After a fight with the victim, the suspect ran off with the victim’s purse. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30’s, 5’10” to 6’0”, with short hair and a thin build. Several hours later, the victim’s credit card was used at a lottery vending machine on E. Market St. by a white female. If you have any information, or are able to identify either the male or the female, please contact Akron Police Detective Sgt. D. Marks at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox. If you see the suspect, do not approach; call 911.