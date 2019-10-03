Akron Police looking for suspect who mugged woman, fled with purse (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a woman of her purse on Sept. 25 around 8 p.m.
The assault took place outside of Subway at 1686 West Market Street in Akron.
Akron Police say as the victim was leaving the restaurant, the suspect approached her from behind and attacked her.
Watch surveillance footage below:
According to police, the suspect was described as a white male in his 30′s, 5′10″ to 6′0″, with short hair and a thin build. Several.
Hours later, the victim’s credit card was used at a lottery vending machine on East Market Street by a white female seen in the video above.
