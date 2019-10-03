Akron Police looking for suspect who mugged woman, fled with purse (video)

Akron Police looking for suspect who mugged woman, fled with purse (video)
Akron Police looking for suspect who mugged woman, fled with purse (video) (Source: WOIO)
By Randy Buffington | October 3, 2019 at 3:20 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 4:31 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a woman of her purse on Sept. 25 around 8 p.m.

The assault took place outside of Subway at 1686 West Market Street in Akron.

Akron Police say as the victim was leaving the restaurant, the suspect approached her from behind and attacked her.

Watch surveillance footage below:

Help APD Identify Robbery Suspect (#19-021942)

Help APD Identify Robbery Suspect (#19-021942). On September 25, 2019, around 8 p.m., the victim entered the Subway at 1686 W. Market St. As the victim was inside ordering food, the suspect arrived and waited at the exit. As the victim exited the restaurant, the suspect approached her from behind and attacked her. After a fight with the victim, the suspect ran off with the victim’s purse. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30’s, 5’10” to 6’0”, with short hair and a thin build. Several hours later, the victim’s credit card was used at a lottery vending machine on E. Market St. by a white female. If you have any information, or are able to identify either the male or the female, please contact Akron Police Detective Sgt. D. Marks at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. Any Facebook tips that contain personal information, including names, email addresses, telephone numbers, or mailing addresses should not be posted as a comment here; please send via inbox. If you see the suspect, do not approach; call 911.

Posted by Akron Police Department on Thursday, October 3, 2019

According to police, the suspect was described as a white male in his 30′s, 5′10″ to 6′0″, with short hair and a thin build. Several.

Hours later, the victim’s credit card was used at a lottery vending machine on East Market Street by a white female seen in the video above.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.