Browns’ Scottish Hammer named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Scottish Hammer is earning high praise from around the National Football League.
The Cleveland Browns’ rookie punter, Jamie Gillan, has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.
Gillian tied for second in the AFC with 11 punts inside the 20-yard line and helped the Browns limit opponents to just 19 punt return yards in the month.
The rookie was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 2 after landing five punts inside the 20 during a win against the New York Jets on Sept. 16.
Gillian is the first Browns player to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month since Joshua Cribbs in December 2009.
Fans can see Gillian and the Browns battle the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m.
