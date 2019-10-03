911 call records moment UPS driver is shot while on the phone with dispatchers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A UPS driver was already on the phone with 911 dispatchers when a robbery suspect opened fire.
The driver was out delivering packages, when he says the suspect came up and started begging for money.
He gave him five dollars, but it apparently wasn’t enough.
At first, he tells 911 dispatchers, “I’m in the back of the truck.”
Suddenly, as the UPS driver is giving his location, the call turns extremely urgent.
Shots are fired and the driver screams, as dispatchers tell him police are on the way.
He says he got shot in the arm and in the head.
Now, police say it was 42-year-old Joel Parker who pulled the trigger.
Officers say he’s in jail, after admitting he was on drugs at the time of the shooting.
Even after the shots are fired, you can hear the driver reasoning with Parker, who’s still demanding more cash.
“That’s all I have,” he said. “Yeah it is! That’s all I got!”
Police later found Parker and the bloody $82 he stole.
The UPS driver stayed conscious and talking the whole time he was waiting for officers to arrive.
19 News reached out to the UPS driver to check in and see how he’s doing. We’re waiting to hear back.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.