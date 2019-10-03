Cleveland basketball trainer Bob Nance has 30 years of success stories teaching kids the game of life

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland basketball trainer Bob Nance is changing lives in more ways than one.
Nance has been training basketball players over 30 years through the Bob Nance Basketball Academy.
He teaches the fundamentals of the game; dribbling, shooting, and footwork at different Cleveland area high schools throughout the week.
His sessions are a sight to see, dozens of basketballs bouncing in unison. The only voice over that percussion is Nance, who goes by Uncle Bob.
Nance has helped hundreds of kids realize their potential on and off the court.
“He’s like a father figure to me,” Mercedes Hobbs said of Nance, “He’s been in my life since I was 8.”
Nance guided her on the court and helped her use her talents to excel in college.
He has success stories for days, from kids earning scholarships to their college of choice to a several playing professionally.
To Uncle Bob it’s all in a days work, the life lessons and training go hand-in-hand.
He currently has plans to build a gym of his own. He has a space at 8215 St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland he hopes to get up in and running by 2020.
- St. Ignatius High School - Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
- Padua High School Saturday from 8-10 a.m
- University School Upper Campus - Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
Training is $15 a session, the same price he’s had since 1985.
For inquiries you can reach Nance personally at 216-323-9191
