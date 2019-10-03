Cleveland man pleads not guilty to shooting a UPS driver

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a UPS driver pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
Cleveland police said Joel Parker, 42, shot the driver around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Scovill Road.
According to police, Parker approached the UPS truck and demanded money.
The driver gave him $5, but Parker allegedly wanted more.
As the driver called 911, Parker shot him several times.
The driver then opened the truck door and gave Parker additional money.
Paramedics transported the driver to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.
Police arrested Parker at his apartment shortly after the shooting and said they found the shotgun as well as the driver’s money that was soaked in blood.
He is now charged with aggravated robbery and felonious.
Judge set bond at $250,000.
