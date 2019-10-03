Cleveland police body cameras caught the moments gunfire erupted in the Forest Hills Neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Cleveland police officers were speaking with a resident in the Forest Hills Neighborhood Monday evening when bullets literally went whizzing by them.
The officers were speaking with a woman near E. 128th and Arlington when gunshots could be heard in the background.
More than a dozen shots were fired when the sound of bullets ricocheting could be heard.
Officers took cover then emerged to ask residents on the street if they were okay.
No one was hurt and officers found three bullet casings.
Police reports describe the suspect vehicle as a grey Chevy impala.
Cleveland police said the same car and suspect or suspects shot at East Cleveland Police earlier that night.
