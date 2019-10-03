Cleveland Police Bomb Squad responds to CPD garage after device found in broken down cruiser

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating after a suspicious device was found in the rear seat of an out-of-service police cruiser on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 4 p.m., the Cleveland Police Bomb Squad responded to the department’s garage maintenance facility at East 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue to investigate.
The area was cordoned off and the bomb squad determined the device was inert and safe.
