Convicted serial killer found guilty in Stark County for additional victims; 3 judge panel deliberating on life or death

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - In Stark County Common Pleas Court a three judge panel resumed deliberations around 8:15 a.m. Thursday to decide if a convicted serial killer will face life or death in the murders of a Lake Township couple.
George Brinkman pleaded guilty Tuesday to the murders of Rogell Eugene John, 71, and his wife Roberta Ray John, 64.
The couple was found dead inside their Lake Township, Stark County home on June 12, 2017. Their son found the bodies the next day.
In December of 2018, Brinkman was sentenced to death in Cuyahoga County after being convicted of murdering Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18.
Brinkman killed them inside their North Royalton home on June 10, 2017.
North Royalton police said Suzanne was stabbed and had her throat slit in front of her daughters.
Taylor was smothered with a pillow and Kylie was strangled with a phone cord.
Brinkman had known Suzanne since elementary school.
Cuyahoga County prosecutors said after the murders in North Royalton, Brinkman drove to Stark County and killed Rogell and Roberta.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.