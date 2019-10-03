First look inside Topgolf Cleveland and details on 500 available jobs

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s a good chance you’ve seen the 175 massive white poles and netting stretching up along I-480 in Independence. Those nets will keep in the balls at Topgolf Cleveland.
There are three floors of climate-controlled, high-tech bays to hit target golf from.
But it's so much more.
“An area where everyone can come in, and it’s a game for everybody,” said John Lesieutre, Topgolf Cleveland’s director of operations. “Over 50% of our guests that come in are non-golfers.”
There will be patios, sports bar common areas, DJs and -- of course -- golf.
In the bar area alone is an 18-foot wall of televisions.
The third floor patio will have a gas fireplace.
The only thing off limits during the preview today were the golf bays because they are still installing the proprietary high-tech equipment.
The driving range area looks a little like you would expect with flags at different yardages.
At every flag there are scoring pits that you will try and put your ball into.
How does it know if your ball hit the target and not the person next to you?
There’s a radio frequency chip in every one of the 700,000 balls that will be hit every week.
“It’s not a driving range, so it’s not just how far can I hit the ball,” Lesieutre said. “It’s target practice in a sense of you’re trying to improve your short game, your chipping your irons your medium game.”
There are 500 jobs up for grabs.
“We are looking to hire over 500 associates. It’s going to be a mixture of both part-time and full-time,” Lesieutre said. “And with those full-time associates the great thing is we offer benefits. So there’s insurance, there’s dental, 401K.”
The first job fair is scheduled for Oct. 16, at the Embassy Suites Hotel located next door to Topgolf in Independence, and those interested will have to sign up on the Topgolf careers website. (After selecting the position you want to apply for, hit the “go” button, if the page doesn’t load try a different web browser. The page wasn’t loading using Google Chrome).
But you’re not alone, there was a wait list for interviews, that is now closed.
“We have 481 folks signed up on the wait list. Most of those folks have signed up already,” Lesieutre said.
They need everything from servers, hosts, cooks, kitchen staff, bartenders, golf staff and more for the anticipated December opening.
