Former Cuyahoga County jail associate warden learns his fate in ongoing jail investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The former associate warden at the Cuyahoga County jail is scheduled to be sentenced in court on Thursday.
Eric Ivey pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and falsification.
Ivey’s sentencing is set for 10:30 a.m. in front of Judge Nancy Fuerst.
He is accused of ordering a correction officer to turn off his body camera during the investigation of an inmate’s death.
Ivey is then accused of making a false statement to investigators regarding the incident.
He was indicted on the charges in April.
The inmate, 47-year-old Joseph Arquillo, overdosed on opioids in August of 2018 hours after being booked on a probation violation.
Below is the video of the moments before and after Arquillo died.
*Warning this video may be graphic and unsuitable for some of our audience.
At 9:17 a.m., there was a brief interaction with now-indicted jail officer Martin Devring and Arquillo.
Arquillo then appears to go back to sleep.
About a half-hour later, around 9:50 a.m., an officer comes by, acknowledges Arquillo, and walks away.
Two minutes later, you can see Arquillo put his shoes on and walk away.
Arquillo comes back to his mat around 10:15 a.m.
He’s slumped over with his knees bent, as he bobs up and down for several minutes.
More than an hour later, at 11:35 a.m., you can see Arquillo motionless.
Devring comes back, kicks the mat, puts his hand up, and walks away.
It wasn’t until 12:52 p.m. that an inmate noticed Arquillo lying motionless.
He called over another inmate to check on him.
They immediately called a corrections officer over who then called for help.
The video shows a guard performing CPR until medical staff arrived.
An ambulance took Arquillo to MetroHealth hospital, where he died.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.