Halloween tours Oct. 18 & 19 on Cleveland’s submarine, the USS Cod

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s only submarine is open for Halloween.
The USS Cod, docked on Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor, 1201 N. Marginal Road, will open Friday, Oct. 18 from 7 to 11 p.m and Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 11 p.m. to share true stories of the Cod’s adventures.
The stories are told below desks while the topside gun crew searches Cleveland harbor for the “Lake Erie Monster.”
The event, in its 6th year, is open to visitors age seven and up.
Visitors will have spooky encounters with Erie Mary and the Lake Witch, along with refreshments.
Tickets are $13 at the gate.
The U.S.S. Cod, is a GATO class fleet submarine that has made Cleveland its home since 1959.
The Cod was a training ship until 1971.
In 1976 the Navy gave the ship to a private group whose aim it was to save the vessel and turn it into a floating memorial.
USS Cod is docked on Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor a 1201 N. Marginal Rd., between East 9 th St., and Burke Lakefront Airport. Proceeds benefit this National Historic Submarine that honors America’s veterans. USS Cod is also open for regular tours on Saturdays only, 10 am to 5 pm, until Dec. 14. Visitors must climb vertical ladders to enter and exit the submarine.
