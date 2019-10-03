Heart patients can avoid surgery, recover in a week not months

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For heart patients suffering from Aortic Stenosis, open heart surgery used to be their only option.
But about a decade ago, Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, was developed and will now spare tens of thousands of patients each year from a much more invasive surgery, with a long recovery.
“Usually the evening after, they’re sitting up, eating, walking around. Eighty percent are going home that next day,” said Dr. Marc Pelletier, Chief of Cardiac Surgery with UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.
Previously only approved for high and moderate risk patients, the FDA recently approved the minimally-invasive, non-surgical procedure on low-risk patients.
The recovery time is reduced to about a week instead of months.
