Lordstown Police arrest 2 picketers at GM Lordstown Complex for disorderly conduct

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lordstown Police Department confirmed two picketers were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after blocking employees from getting into the plant.
Police said an officer was dispatched to the main entrance of the General Motors Plant on Hallock Young Rd. for a “standby" at 6:35 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said employees who are still working at the plant requested the standby while they pulled into the plant’s parking lot because of picketers at the gate.
When police arrived at the gate, the officer could see half of the entrance to the plant was blocked by chairs while picketers were walking in front of the other half, according to the report.
According to police, there were about 6 cars of workers traveling together.
However, when the first car pulled up to the entrance, it was unable to enter the lot because of the chairs and picketers blocking the entrance, according to police.
Police said there was also a picketer standing right in the road in the way of the drivers.
The report states that when the officer pulled up with emergency lights activated and told the picketer to get out of the roadway.
According to police, that picketer obeyed, but there were still two others blocking the half of the entrance that wasn’t already blocked with chairs.
The officer told them to move out of the way multiple times, even saying “please,” but they continued to walk around and block the entrance, according to the report.
The report said the officer warned the two picketers that they could be arrested despite the officer not wanting to do to that.
The officer then moved the chairs blocking half of the entrance, but the picketers then moved towards the middle of the entrance to continue blocking it, according to the report.
Police said the officer repeatedly ordered them to move or else they would be arrested.
The report said after the two picketers continued to ignore the officer’s commands to move, the officer placed his hand on the arm of each picketer and escorted them to the side one at a time.
Police said both picketers kept to the side at that point as employees then entered the parking lot in their cars.
When the officer asked both of the picketers for their ID, but both said they didn’t have it on them, according to police.
The report stated the officer then asked for their names and date of births, but both initially refused to identify themselves until the officer said they could be arrested if they did not.
The Lordstown Police Department identified the picketers as 46-year-old Jonathan H. Alexander of Youngstown and 41-year-old Charles W. Denison III of Lake Milton.
Lordstown Police said both Alexander and Denison were charged with disorderly conduct.
The two are scheduled to appear in Newton Falls Municipal Court on Monday.
