Mentor High School student facing charges after brutal attack outside classroom

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old Mentor High School student faces criminal charges and severe disciplinary action, after she was accused of brutally attacking a girl Thursday morning outside a classroom.
The 17-year-old victim was taken to Lake West Hospital, and charges are being filed against the suspect in Lake County Juvenile Court, according to Mentor Police.
Neither the suspect nor the victim will be identified because they are minors.
It’s not yet clear what prompted the assault.
Principal Jason Crowe addressed the incident in the following statement:
"Dear parents and guardians of Mentor High School students:
Sadly, I am writing to make you aware about a serious incident that happened at school today. In the hallway, one student assaulted another student. There was not a weapon involved but this was an aggressive attack that caused injury.
This behavior is very disturbing. As you know, we will not tolerate any violence in our school. The student who committed the assault will not only face criminal charges through the Mentor Police Department but also the most serious disciplinary action possible here at school as well.
Please join us in keeping our victim student in your thoughts and prayers."
