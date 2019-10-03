Mitchell’s Ice Cream celebrates 20th birthday with free scoops, giveaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For two decades, Mitchell’s Ice Cream has been serving up scoops and putting smiles on the faces of people throughout Northeast Ohio.
The Cleveland-area staple is celebrating its 20th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 6 with free scoop giveaways, new merchandise, and birthday-themed ice cream.
Single scoops will be available for $1.65 on Oct. 6, the same price of a single scoop in 1999.
Brothers Pete and Mike Mitchell, who were born and raised in University Heights, opened their first location in Westlake in 1999.
Twenty years later, there are 10 shops locally and Mitchell’s Ice Cream products can be found in stores throughout Northeast Ohio.
To celebrate, Birthday Cake ice cream made with yellow cake and rainbow sprinkles will be served through the month of October.
A $1 donation will be make to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio on all purchases made through the birthday weekend.
