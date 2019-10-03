Mom of 2 Garfield Heights murdered teenagers taken to hospital after testifying at suspect’s trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mom of the two Garfield Heights teenagers allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend took the stand Thursday in his trial and became so upset, EMS had to transport her to a local hospital.
Matthew Nicholson, 30, faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering Manuel Lopez Jr., 17, and Giselle Lopez, 19.
The teenagers were killed at their Garfield Heights home on Sept. 5, 2018.
Garfield Heights police said Nicholson and his girlfriend got into a fight when the mom received a text from a former boyfriend.
When officers arrived, they found the victims in the driveway.
The son died at Marymount Hospital and the daughter died at MetroHealth Hospital.
Nicholson surrendered after a more than four hour stand-off.
His jury trial is being heard by Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Timothy McCormick and began on Sept. 16.
