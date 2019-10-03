Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler air and a few showers tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An area of low pressure will move east of our area this afternoon. This feature will drag a cold front southeast of our area. A secondary trough will swing southeast across the region Friday morning. High pressure will build east across the Great Lakes Friday through Saturday. Another cold front will move through the area on Sunday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good Thursday to you! I hope that you’ve enjoyed what has turned out to be a very nice day, albeit a little on the humid side. Just know that this warm, humid air is about to go away for quite some time.
In the meantime, I do expect increasing clouds across the area this evening. A few passing lake effect rain showers are possible tonight. It will also be windy tonight with winds from the west, sustained at 10 – 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Cooler air will sink south tonight, bringing us overnight lows in the 50s.
I do think clouds will linger through the morning, but there will be breaks in them throughout the day.
Temperatures will struggle to warm tomorrow. We’ll top out in the low 60s by mid-afternoon. Some spots may not get out of the 50s! Brr!
Friday Night Football fans will need to bundle up. We’ll be in the low and mid 50s during the games.
Weekend Outlook:
Saturday will be very nice. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Clouds and showers will return for Sunday, courtesy of our next cold front. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s.
