Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid today and back in the 80’s before the big change

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm surge is coming back at us as the next area of low pressure will be tracking through this afternoon. Many spots will be well into the 80′s again and it will be humid. I do not expect much rain or thunder with this system. I have a small chance of a storm east of I-77 this afternoon with the cold front. Temperatures will drop once the cold front passes. The wind will also pick up out of the west later today and this evening. I went with a mostly cloudy sky tonight.