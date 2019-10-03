4 northern Ohio communities identified in top 50 list for most miserable cities in the US

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four cities in Ohio made the list for the most miserable in the United States.
The list, titled, “50 Most Miserable Cities in America,” was compiled by Business Insider.
The most miserable city in America is Gary, Ind., according to the study.
“Not the worst, just the most miserable.”
Four Ohio cities made the list.
43. Mansfield - Approximately 48% of Mansfield residents are employed, with 24% living in poverty.
27. Cleveland - Cleveland was named on the list partly because of recent gun violence and the amount of workers who are still living with poverty.
26. Youngstown - The Youngstown population decreased after the manufacturing industry started downsizing.
9. Warren - The economy in Warren worsened after General Motors announced a plant shutdown.
Cities were ranked most miserable depending on the economic opportunities provided to residents, the median household income, the amount of residents who are insured insured, and the spread of blight in the community. Crime and drug addiction rates were also factored in.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.