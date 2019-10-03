Ohio man who turned himself in for violent beating of 3-year-old son faces 3 misdemeanors (graphic video)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a small child turned himself into police custody.
The Columbus Police Department shared video on Facebook that shows Robert Slocum Jr. hitting his 3-year-old son dozens of times on Sept. 24 outside of a grocery store.
Slocum turned himself in after he saw the video, police said.
**WARNING: The video is disturbing**
Slocum was charged with assault, domestic violence, and endangering children.
All three charges that Slocum faces are first-degree misdemeanors. Police said there needs to be serious physical harm in order for there to be a felony indictment.
After the assault, police said the victim and Slocum’s three other children, ages 2 to 7 years old, were left in the vehicle while he and their mother went grocery shopping.
Even though the mother of the children witnessed the incident, police said it does not appear that she will face criminal charges.
Police thanked citizens for sharing the video and circulating it online.
The four children are now in the custody Franklin County Children Services, police said.
