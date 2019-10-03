Ohio man who turned himself in for violent beating of 3-year-old son faces 3 misdemeanors (graphic video)

‪ ‪*27yo Robert Lee Slocum Jr. was arrested & charged with Assault, Domestic Violence & Endangering Children for striking his 3yo son dozens of times 9/24 outside the IGA on Parsons Ave. Investigation is ongoing by CPD’s Special Victim’s Bureau. Child is safe. Crime was caught on 🎥.‬ LIVE UPDATE: 10/2/19 Columbus Police has made an arrest in this case. Det. Edwards with our Special Victim’s Bureau will give an update on the case at 4pm today. We’ll carry that live on Columbus Police Facebook. ‬