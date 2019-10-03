Ohio man who turned himself in for violent beating of 3-year-old son faces 3 misdemeanors (graphic video)

Ohio man who turned himself in for violent beating of 3-year-old son faces 3 misdemeanors (graphic video)
Robert Slocum Jr arrested after alleged child assault caught on camera (Source: Columbus police)
By Chris Anderson | October 3, 2019 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 4:26 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a small child turned himself into police custody.

The Columbus Police Department shared video on Facebook that shows Robert Slocum Jr. hitting his 3-year-old son dozens of times on Sept. 24 outside of a grocery store.

Slocum turned himself in after he saw the video, police said.

**WARNING: The video is disturbing**

Ohio police seek to identify man caught on camera beating toddler (graphic video)

Slocum was charged with assault, domestic violence, and endangering children.

All three charges that Slocum faces are first-degree misdemeanors. Police said there needs to be serious physical harm in order for there to be a felony indictment.

After the assault, police said the victim and Slocum’s three other children, ages 2 to 7 years old, were left in the vehicle while he and their mother went grocery shopping.

Even though the mother of the children witnessed the incident, police said it does not appear that she will face criminal charges.

Police thanked citizens for sharing the video and circulating it online.

‪ ‪*27yo Robert Lee Slocum Jr. was arrested & charged with Assault, Domestic Violence & Endangering Children for striking his 3yo son dozens of times 9/24 outside the IGA on Parsons Ave. Investigation is ongoing by CPD’s Special Victim’s Bureau. Child is safe. Crime was caught on 🎥.‬ LIVE UPDATE: 10/2/19 Columbus Police has made an arrest in this case. Det. Edwards with our Special Victim’s Bureau will give an update on the case at 4pm today. We’ll carry that live on Columbus Police Facebook. ‬

Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

The four children are now in the custody Franklin County Children Services, police said.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.