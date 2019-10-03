15 Ohio University fraternities suspended after spike in hazing allegations

ATHENS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio University fraternities were hit with a suspension by school officials Thursday following a rise in hazing allegations.

Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Pina and Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones suspended all 15 fraternities affiliated with the Interfraternity Council from engaging in chapter events, meetings, and activities until further notice.

The news comes almost a year after an OU freshman died in a hazing incident involving the Sigma Pi fraternity.

The university will allow sophomore members of the organization to remain in their fraternity houses.

