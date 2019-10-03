15 Ohio University fraternities suspended after spike in hazing allegations

ATHENS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio University fraternities were hit with a suspension by school officials Thursday following a rise in hazing allegations.
Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Pina and Dean of Students Jenny Hall-Jones suspended all 15 fraternities affiliated with the Interfraternity Council from engaging in chapter events, meetings, and activities until further notice.
The news comes almost a year after an OU freshman died in a hazing incident involving the Sigma Pi fraternity.
The university will allow sophomore members of the organization to remain in their fraternity houses.
Read the full letter issued by school officials here.
