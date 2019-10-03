900 Olmsted Falls residents protest against proposed Dollar General

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A neighborhood in Olmsted Falls is rallying against a newly proposed business in their area, a Dollar General on Columbia Road.
Nearly 900 residents have signed a petition, asking the store to go somewhere else.
“The quaint beauty that we have in Olmsted Falls is going to be really jeopardized by this facility,” said Barbara Richardson, who owns Emerald & Violet, a store next door to the proposed Dollar General location.
Olmsted Falls will have a meeting to discuss the proposal on October 10. Richardson says many residents will be there, too, voicing their concerns against the project.
"This is a really busy street as it is, and folks live really close to here," said Richardson. "There’s a community called Kendall Falls just down the way, so a lot of children, and people are concerned about how fast everything will go, the traffic is going."
19 News reached out to Dollar General, but the company did not respond to our requests for comment.
