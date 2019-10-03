OSP investigating fatal Portage Township crash

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that happened late Wednesday night.
According to officials, Stephanie Ochsenbine, 45, of Port Clinton was driving her vehicle on South Plasterbed Rd. and East Schiewe Rd. when her car went off the road and struck a sign, and a tree.
Police say that Ochsenbine’s car went off the right side of the roadway after she failed to navigate the left curve on East Schiewe Rd.
The Port Clinton woman was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
There were no other passengers in the vehicle, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.
The accident happened just before 10 p.m.
