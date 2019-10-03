Sunny Side Up: Universal Studios fires an employee who was caught making an upside down ‘OK’ symbol in a picture with a 6-year-old girl.

The Anti-Defamation League calls the upside ‘OK’ a hate symbol.

Sunny Side Up: Should students be required to say the Pledge of Allegiance daily?
By Michael Dakota | October 3, 2019 at 9:27 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 10:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Julian and Neeha discuss the firing of a Universal Studio employee who made an upside down “ok” symbol in a picture with a 6-year-old girl.

Now the company is making sure it doesn’t happen again. Should the employee have been fired?

Weigh in on our talker of the day.

Join @TVNewslady in for @julianglovertv and @neehacurtis to talk about it!

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.