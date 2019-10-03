TEA Party to hold peaceful protest outside of Cleveland FBI

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County TEA Party plans on holding a protest outside of the Cleveland FBI office Thursday afternoon.
The TEA Party is holding a “Demand Equal Justice” Protest. According to the party’s Executive Director, this protest is being held to remind the United States Government to hold itself “accountable.”
“It is time that We the People stand up to the corruption in our law enforcement community, our judicial system, our federal government, our political parties, and the media. No one is above the law and we demand that justice be enforced equally,” said Tom Zawistowski, the TEA party’s Executive Director.
Zawistowski and the TEA party are planning to meet outside of the East Cleveland FBI office from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
