For the past week, the Willoughby Police Department has received complaints of cars getting broken into. Willoughby Police received this video showing an unknown male pulling on door handles attempting to break into several cars. If you know the identity of this male, please contact either Detective Sleigh or Burrington at 440-953-4210 reference recent car break-ins. Please lock your vehicles after you park them for the night. If you see or hear anything suspicious outside your home, please call 911 immediately to report it. Thank you.