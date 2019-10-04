Armed robbery suspect indicted for multi-day crime spree in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office indicted a 39-year-old man for allegedly robbing multiple Cleveland stores at gunpoint.
Investigators said Derek Brown went on a four-day crime spree on Cleveland’s East Side.
On June 6, Brown is accused of breaking into a Dollar Store on East 79th Street and stealing numerous items before fleeing the scene.
Three days later, Brown allegedly returned to the same store and pointed a gun at the employee while demanding money. The employee complied, police said.
On the following day, police allege that Brown robbed a drug store near East 105th Street and St. Clair Avenue before escaping.
According to court records, Brown was indicted on aggravated robbery, two counts of robbery, felonious assault, three counts of abduction, petty theft, and obstructing official business.
Brown, who is currently incarcerated the the Lorain Correctional Institution for a prior conviction, is scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County on the new charges on Oct. 17.
