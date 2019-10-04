Beachwood mom and daughter convicted of filing false tax returns with stolen identities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Beachwood mom will spend 17 years in federal prison for stealing the identities of more than a dozen people and filing false tax returns.
Aesha Johnson, 42, was convicted of 29 counts; including, conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Johnson was also ordered to pay $63,708 in restitution.
Her daughter, Brittany Williams, was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay $63,708 in restitution.
Federal officials said Williams and Johnson often communicated with each other using a code that referred to the victims using numbers 1 through 31, and created and used fictitious email accounts in the names of the victims to communicate with the IRS.
“This pair stole people’s identities then used it to steal from taxpayers,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “The community is safer with Ms. Johnson behind bars.”
“This sentence is a small victory for the many American taxpayers who have been victims of stolen identity refund fraud schemes,” said Bryant Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Cincinnati Field Office. “The defendants demonstrated a blatant disregard for the integrity of the United States tax system and caused immeasurable hardship to innocent victims. IRS-CI will continue to do our part in protecting the sanctity and integrity of the tax system and those individuals whose identities were stolen.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.