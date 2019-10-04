Cedar Fair, parent company of Cedar Point, reportedly rejects $4 billion purchasing bid from Six Flags

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Fair has turned down a purchasing offer from Six Flags, a report says.
According to Friday’s report from Reuters, the Sandusky-based Cedar Fair rejected the $4 billion deal.
If the offer was accepted, Six Flags Entertainment Corp likely would have taken over Cedar Fair’s 11 amusement parks and five water parks, including Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores in northern Ohio.
Reuters reports that Six Flags is already the largest theme park operator with 26 amusement attractions throughout North America.
