Cleveland area students learn about unique opportunities through STEM research for Manufacturing Day 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you didn’t know, Jimme Johnson’s racing car was on the corner of East 11th and Superior on Monday afternoon.
Leaders in STEM at Siemens made the visual possible for dozens of students stood to see in person.
“It’s exciting, it’s about giving kids the opportunity to see the possibilities in this field., John DiPaula, the Managing Director of Informa Media said.
Students from Max Hayes, Benedictine, Beaumont and John Marshall toured multiple businesses in the STEM field to see professionals in action.
Following the tours the students met at the Oswald Centre in downtown Cleveland for lunch and a panel discussion with local industry leaders.
The staff involved hope the day in the field inspires the next group of scientists and engineers to bring new innovations as the make their next steps into college.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.