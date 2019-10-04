Cleveland Cooks: Spice Acres’ shiitake oat burgers are a plant-based dream for aspiring vegetarians

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Explore the palate-tempting wonder of this farm-to-plate burger, presented by Spice Chef Ben Bebenroth.
Shiitake Oat Burger Patties
Yield: 20 portions
Ingredients:
1 pound Shiitake mushrooms, Diced small
½ sweet onion, diced small
1 red bell pepper, diced small
1 poblano pepper, diced small
4 cloves garlic pounded in mortar and pestle w salt
1 Tbs whole fennel seeds
1 Tbs whole cumin seeds
4 cups Steel cut oats cooked and hot
1 cup cooked quinoa, hot
½ c dry lentils, rinsed and cleaned of rocks
1 Tbs Salt
12 grinds black pepper
1 sprig fresh oregano
1/3 c sherry or marsala wine
1 ½ c water
M.O.P.:
Have all vegetables chopped and ready to go into the pan.
Toast fennel seed and cumin seed in a dry cast iron skillet until fragrant and beginning to smoke.
Remove, cool, pound in mortar and pestle w a pinch of kosher salt.
Place in pan minimal oil shiitake Mushrooms and brown, add onion and peppers and sauté w minimal oil and a ½ TBS of salt. Allow to sweat for 5-8 minutes.
Deglaze pan w wine and cook down to au sec (almost dry)
Add rinsed clean lentils to pan of veg and 1 ½ c hot water. Allow to cook uncovered until lentils are al dente.
Once lentils are cooked add in toasted spices and mix thoroughly.
Combine hot steel cut oats and quinoa in a large bowl with veggies and lentils.
Mix thoroughly until sticky.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and pour mix onto the parchment.
Spread mixture evenly with spatula and then cover with parchment on top.
Place another baking sheet on top of parchment and weight evenly with 4 cans of beans or veggies.
Place sheet pan in fridge w weight on it overnight.
Remove the next day, cut into equal portions and allow to air dry in fridge for three days.
To Prepare:
Take a cast iron pan and get hot, pour in oil and allow to sizzle.
Place two patties into the oil allow to brown on one side without moving,
Flip and brown on other side, place cheese on top and eat as a burger patty!
Enjoy your plant-based protein!
