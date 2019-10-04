Cleveland police looking for 3 women who robbed a Family Dollar, assaulted an employee

Cleveland police looking for 3 women who robbed a Family Dollar, assaulted an employee
(Source: Cleveland police)
By Julia Tullos | October 4, 2019 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 1:54 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police detective is asking for help identifying three women who are wanted for robbing a Family Dollar and assaulting an employee.

According to Cleveland police, the suspects entered the store at 4172 Pearl Rd. and started placing items inside their large purses.

When an employee approached them and told them to put back the items, one of the women allegedly started to push and shove him, scratching his chest.

Police said the woman also threatened to beat the employee before leaving the store.

If anyone has any information, please call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217 or e-mail her at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.

