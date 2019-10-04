Convicted killer to receive sentencing after admitting to additional murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who pleaded guilty to killing three people will now be given his sentence after he admitted to the murder of a Stark County couple.
On Tuesday, George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the murders of Rogell Eugene John, 71, and his wife Roberta Ray John, 64.
On Thursday, a three-judge panel decided that the man deserves the death penalty after his latest guilty plea. Brinkman will receive his official sentencing on Friday morning around 8 a.m.
The Johns were found dead inside their Lake Township home in June of 2017. Their son found the bodies the next day.
In December of 2018, Brinkman was sentenced to death in Cuyahoga County after being convicted of murdering Suzanne Taylor, 45, and her two daughters, Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kylie Pifer, 18.
Brinkman killed them inside their North Royalton home on June 10, 2017.
North Royalton police said Suzanne was stabbed and had her throat slit in front of her daughters.
Taylor was smothered with a pillow, and Kylie was strangled with a phone cord.
Brinkman had known Suzanne since elementary school.
Cuyahoga County prosecutors said after the murders in North Royalton, Brinkman drove to Stark County and killed Rogell and Roberta.
