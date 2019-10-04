Man assaults woman in Akron, threatens to kill her and steals her purse

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was caught off guard last Wednesday when she was attacked and robbed as she was walking to her car.
Bravely, she tried to fight off the thief.
A surveillance camera recorded the scuffle outside the Subway restaurant on West Market Street in Akron.
The victim said the incident happened just after dark in an area where she wouldn’t typically be concerned for her safety.
She says the suspect gave her a bear hug from behind and began to fight for her purse.
She didn’t immediately give in.
“I just wanted to resist and protect myself,” she said.
But then, the situation became scarier.
“He did threaten to kill me while he was struggling with him,” she said. “In that moment when he threatened me, I was not sure if he was armed or if he had a knife.”
Somehow the two got separated for a moment, and the victim fell over.
The thief then ran off as a good Samaritan was pulling in.
According to the police report, she was driving by, saw what was going on and called 911.
“I thanked her at the time, but I’m not sure I really expressed how grateful I am for her help,” the victim said Thursday night.
A few hours later and a few blocks down Market Street, surveillance cameras captured images of a woman attempting to use the victim’s stolen credit card to buy lottery tickets.
It’s unclear how she got the card from the thief, but now, police are looking for both the man and woman in this case.
If you recognize these people or have any information, call Akron Police.
