More former inmates come forward about conditions, treatment at Portage County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The lawsuit filed by Brett McClafferty is for a total of $10.07 million.
Its basis is his claim that he was denied prescription medications and the jail substituted medications not indicated for his condition. He refused to take it.
A former cellmate was asked, “He was punished for that?”
He answered, “Yes, yes. They drug him down to court hallway, and then I didn’t see him again for a while.”
The inmate described court hallway with these words: “It’s like a discipline unit. No furniture. No nothing. Just a sink and a toilet. Freezing cold down there. Freezing cold, very cold.”
“When you get the medication, everybody stands in a line. There’s a nurse there and a guard there and I remember McClafferty and they were bickering about something,” is how he described how a flare up started.
He is not alone.
Another inmate filed an affidavit, in part, saying, “Guards would routinely skip me for food and water, as well as other inmates who upset them.”
He also claims he was beaten, suffering three broken ribs that, other than an X-ray three days later, went untreated.
On Tuesday, 19 News hand delivered a request for any videos of events as well as an investigation that was launched. We went back on Friday and were told that the paperwork wasn’t completed yet and to check back on Monday.
