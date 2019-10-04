North Royalton family says robbers charged into home and held guns to children’s heads

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - North Royalton Police are investigating a robbery, where family members reported up to eight armed men broke into their home and threatened them with weapons.
According to police reports, the crime happened around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
A woman called 911 dispatchers, saying she had managed to leave the Boston Road home with her children and make it to a relative’s house in Broadview Heights.
“Somebody broke into our house and held guns to my kids’ head," she told the 911 dispatcher.
According to police reports, investigators found drugs inside the home. The victims told police the intruders had demanded money from them before escaping in a car, which reports say was stolen out of Cleveland.
No serious injuries were reported during the break-in, but police reports say a man received treatment at a hospital for minor injuries.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.
