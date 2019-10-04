Northeast Ohio weather: Coldest temperatures since May arrive Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will build east across the Great Lakes today through Saturday. A cold front will move east into northern Ohio on Sunday, pushing east of our area by Monday night. High pressure will move east over northern Ohio Tuesday through Thursday night.
Short Term Forecast:
Happy Friday to you! It’s been a cool, windy, and cloudy day out there. There have been a few hints of sunshine around the area today. I expect this trend of (very) gradual clearing to continue into tonight.
We are forecasting dry skies and chilly weather tonight. If you’re venturing out to a Friday night football game, expect temperatures around the low 50s at kickoff. Some of us may even be in the 40s by the final snap.
We’ll wake up to widespread 40s tomorrow morning. Brr! These overnight lows are just warm enough to preclude widespread frost issues, but there may be some patchy frost in the higher terrain of northwest Pennsylvania.
(Our forecast overnight low for the Cleveland metro area is 45°. The last time we hit 45° was way back on May 21st, 2019.)
Weekend Outlook:
After a chilly start, Saturday will be very nice. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.
Clouds and showers will return for Sunday, courtesy of our next cold front. Temperatures will top out in the low 70s.
Looking Ahead:
Next week will be the first full week of October. What type of weather should you plan for?
At this time, we are thinking we’ll see some showers on Monday morning. Some rain may linger through midday Monday, especially on the East Side.
After that rain (associated with a cold front) moves through on Monday, we’ll be clearing out and drying out for the rest of the week. Most of next week looks stunning.
Monday’s high: 65°
Tuesday’s high: 67°
Wednesday’s high: 70°
Thursday’s high: 75° (My *Pick Day of the Week!*)
Friday’s high: 74°
