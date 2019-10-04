Northeast Ohio Weather: Much cooler today with afternoon temperatures around 60 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The big pattern change has taken place and this will put us in more of a typical October pattern in the days to come. I have a mostly cloudy sky in the forecast today. The more widespread clouds will be around the first half of the day. We should see a little more sun after 2:00 p.m. There is the opportunity of isolated lake effect showers or storms. The latest data is suggesting not as good of a setup as it did yesterday. I’m thinking that most areas stay dry today. There could also be a waterspout or two reported out over Lake Erie. Afternoon temperatures will generally be around 60 degrees area wide. I went with a high of 62 degrees in Cleveland. Winds will be out of the north. High pressure will continue to build in from the northwest this afternoon and tonight. I went with a clear sky tonight. Temperatures will be dipping well into the 40′s.